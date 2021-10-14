How to remove pinned apps from start menu?

Do pinned applications overload the new Windows 11 Start menu in your eyes? We’ll help you make it more digestible by showing you how to remove them.

The Windows 11 Start menu displays pinned apps. This is software that Windows offers you arbitrarily. This can quickly become irritating, especially if it doesn’t suit your needs and even more so if you’re already using the taskbar to place your favorite apps there. In addition, it weighs down a Start menu that many like as uncluttered as possible.

How do I remove pinned apps from Windows 11 Start menu?

The whole procedure is carried out directly in the Start menu.

Click on the Start menu (Windows button) or press the Windows key on your keyboard.

Right click on the app you want to remove and a context menu will appear.

Click Detach from the Start menu.

The application disappears and if you want no more applications to appear, you have to repeat the operation for each application.

You will then have a Start menu with an empty Pinned section, but still existing. For the moment it is not possible to withdraw it. On the other hand, you can place the applications of your choice there. From the Start menu -> All apps, choose the ones you want to add. Then right-click on its icon and select from the contextual menu that appears Add to the Start menu.

If now it's the recommendations that bother you, find out how to remove them in our tutorial explaininghow to remove Windows 11 Start menu recommendations.





