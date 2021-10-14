Huitema and PSG crush Kharkiv / C1 (F) / Gr. B / PSG-Kharkiv (5-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Huitema (25e, 31e, 42e), Dudek (59e) & Khelifi (88e)

Full box for PSG.

Pulsive a week ago in Breidablik, the Parisians did not tremble this Wednesday in Jean-Bouin to get rid of Kharkiv (5-0). Substitute in Iceland, Jordyn Huitema has forgotten the absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the eleven by planting a hat-trick in twenty minutes. The Canadian got the ball rolling (1-0, 25e), before being opportunistic on a shot from Bachmann returned by the bar (2-0, 31e).

The 20-year-old player ended her festival by perfectly resuming an offering from Kadidiatou Diani (3-0, 42e) and did not go far from the quadruplet, but his strike smashed the post. Never endangered by the Ukrainians, the daughters of Didier Ollé-Nicolle added a fourth pawn on a helmet blow from Paulina Dudek, well served by Sara Däbritz (4-0, 59e), before closing the mark at the end of the meeting by Léa Khelifi (5-0, 88e).





All the signals are on green before Real Madrid’s reception on November 9 at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Labbé – Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek (De Almeida, 71e), Karchaoui (E. Cascarino, 65e) – Geyoro, Diallo (Fazer, 78e), Däbritz (Khelifi, 65e) – Diani, Bachmann (Baltimore, 65e), Huitema. Coach: Didier Ollé-Nicolle.

Kharkiv Zhylobud (4-3-2-1): Yaman – Aleksanyan, Apanaschenko, Shmatko, Basanska – Petryk (Kochnyeva, 81e), Khavanska (A. Voronina, 46e), Shevchuk (G. Voronina, 84e) – Boychenko, Birgul (Spasojevic, 81e) – Ovliychuk. Coach: Valentyna Kotyk.

