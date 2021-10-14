“I recognized the sound of a bow and the clicking of an arrow” … Witnesses tell of the horror of the attack in Norway

“I thought it was Kabul”. Witnesses of the archery attack that killed five people in the south-eastern part of peaceful Norway told this Thursday the horror that grieved their neighborhood.

Hilly city delivered to the sparkling colors of autumn but where there is usually not much going on, Kongsberg was plunged into drama on Wednesday: for more than half an hour, a man armed with a bow crisscrossed its streets lined with charming wooden houses and shot deadly arrows, a priori at strangers.

“A terrorist act”?

The suspect, who killed five people and injured three others, was arrested: A 37-year-old Danish national who has lived in the city of some 25,000 for several years, Espen Andersen Bråthen is, according to police, a convert to the Islam which had been suspected of radicalization in the past. The motive for the attack remains to be clarified but it has, at this stage, the appearances of“a terrorist act”, according to the security services.

Thomas Nilsen was at home when he heard screams. Images of war came to mind. “I thought it was Kabul”, he told AFP. The drama played out in several places in the city: a supermarket in front of which the police stood guard Thursday and whose glass door bears an impact whose origin is unknown, residential streets … Elsewhere, the police presence was minimum Thursday. The five victims are four women and a man aged 50 to 70, whom the police still refuse to identify. In front of the church, two candles were placed.

“I heard the cries of children, barking and then the sounds of helicopters circling around my house”, says Terje Kristiansen, another witness. “I didn’t sleep much all night “, he said. When he went shopping this Thursday morning, just hours after the tragedy, he went to a store across town. “I was looking a little over my shoulder”, he admits. It was in the local supermarket that the suspect injured one of the three people, a police officer who was not on duty at the time. Their days are not in danger, according to the police.





Psychiatric expertise expected

As in a scene from a western, Bråthen, before being arrested, shot a few arrows at the police, who must have fired a warning shot. Questioned during the night by investigators, the suspect admitted the facts. Psychiatric experts were to examine it and a judge will rule on pre-trial detention on Friday.

I was an archer and I recognized the sound of a bow and the clicking of an arrow reaching the pavement

Knut Olav Ouff was about to smoke a cigarette on the doorstep when he was propelled into the unimaginable. “I saw a friend of mine take cover behind a car and suddenly I heard a snap. I was an archer and I recognized the sound of a bow and the click of an arrow reaching pavement“, says the fifties. “After that I saw a man pulling a child out of a car and running towards my house”, he adds.

Svein Westad was preparing dinner when he heard commotion, screaming and gunfire, presumably the warning shot the police spoke of, through the open window. “I continued to cook. No way for me to go out “, he said.

The sirens and the blue flashing lights of the numerous ambulances and police cars followed. The arrest, or in any case an attempted arrest, took place, he believes, in the neighboring courtyard. He knew one of the victims, who died a little further down the street. “I’m not the type to pull out my phone to take pictures in this kind of situation”, he explains. “I called the police who told me to stay at home. Suddenly, it was even less question for me to go out.”