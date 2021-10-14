“I took the time …”: Anne Roumanoff is no longer single!

Great news ! Anne Roumanoff is no longer a heart to take. The comedian, presented as “single“in the show Big Heads (RTL) by Laurent Ruquier in the broadcast of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, wanted to rectify his colleague. “Not at all !“she exclaims.

Without saying more about the chosen one of her heart, Anne Roumanoff admits to having spent her time before finding love again. “Fortunately, I took the time!“, she jokes. “Here it is simple: if you are not married, they think you are single“, adds Caroline Diament, also a member of the Grosses Têtes.





After a divorce with manager Philippe Vaillant, father of his daughters Alice and Marie, Anne Roumanoff said she was open to “all that can come “. “The advantage is that from the age of 40, it is the second-hand market. There are used men and women, still in good condition, who have already served, have experience and know what they no longer want to hear (…) There’s a teenage side to not knowing what’s going to happen“, she detailed to Current wife in April 2019.

The comedian was able to find a companion, despite the celebrity, which can turn out to be a disadvantage. “I don’t flirt, I get flirted! Being famous is not neutral, whether in friendships or romantic relationships. Having talked about it with several girls in the trade, it’s not always easy. While for famous guys, it helps!“, she denounced in the columns of We both. Great news for Anne Roumanoff.