“I tried not to put too much pressure on myself” … Grant Lawrens looks back on his last scenes in the series

Caesar is the latest victim of the infamous murderous duo that is rampant in More beautiful life. For Télé-Loisirs, Grant Lawrens recounts his last days of filming at the Mistral.
More beautiful life has just – again – sacrificed a Mistralien. While the series is about to welcome a new character who is already very famous, another, older, has just died. Caesar is indeed the latest victim of the infamous murderous duo that is rampant in Marseille. Blackmailing Jacob to kill Baptiste, Caesar dug his own grave. A tragic end that viewers will see on the air on Friday but that Salto subscribers can already discover. Still, if Grant lawrens did not expect the death of his character, he accepted the decision and play his score to the end. As he explains to Tele-Leisure.
“I tried not to put pressure on myself”, says Grant Lawrens
If, in daily soap operas, there can sometimes be a doubt about the death of an important person, in this case there is no doubt about that of Caesar. An end certainly announced which obviously plunged the actor back into his memories. Very impressed by the sets when he arrived at the Mistral in 2015, Grant lawrens was just as moved as he played his final sequences. By remaining professional until the end of course. “I was lucky because I had beautiful scenes but I was not in the state of mind “These are my last sequences, my god it’s terrible”. Not at all, he insists. I played as usual, I was focused on my work. I tried not to put too much stake in it, not to put pressure on myself. It was pleasant and moving nonetheless. ”
“Caesar is bad, mean and often hated by viewers”, recognizes Grant Lawrens
Tricks, dirty tricks and filth of all kinds …, César Cobbler was best known (and renowned) for his cunning. Orphan, he landed in 2015 with his uncle, Claude Rochat, the friendly principal of Scotto where he made his comeback. If he has a few important relationships, especially with Thérèse, then Barbara (at the beginning at least), the heart of Caesar only beats for Emma, whom he’s been head over heels in love with since high school. He will not stop wanting to win her back.
Until one too many times when he asked Jacob to eliminate Baptiste, who ultimately left Barbara, his rival in Emma’s heart. “Even though Caesar is bad, mean, and often hated by viewers, recognize Grant Lawrens, I think there was still some kind of sympathy for him. But in this intrigue, he wanted to have Baptiste killed! He has turned a corner and his death is justified. In my opinion, it will be more acceptable to see him die for that reason rather than for what he generally was. “