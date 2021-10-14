“I was not expected”: Valentin, the son of Yves Montand, evokes the painful absence of his father

It is a little his last work. Yves Montand died on November 9, 1991 at the age of 70 but, a few months earlier, he experienced immense joy, that of becoming a dad. For Valentin, the son he had with Carole Amiel, the bell is of course different. The young man was only 3 years old when he lost his father and he remembers with difficulty those few moments spent with his family.

Valentin Montand, however, made an effort to remember to write the preface to a beautiful book entitled The force of fate, co-written by his mother and Luc Larriba, released on October 7 by La Martinière editions. “This is all the difficulty I have with my father. Pictures, a lot, but no memory of him, he admits, in the columns of the newspaper Nice morning. Suddenly, I always wonder if these images, I invented them from photos that I could see, or if I really lived what I have in mind. I think, on second thought, it’s harder to endure an absence than to endure the bereavement itself. “





They had no plans to have a child at all

The birth of Valentin was a surprise for everyone. For Yves Montand, 67 years old at the time, above all. “I know that I was not expected, explains the son and heir of the artist. Not at all. My father was his age, my mother was not considering it, they never took the time to think; in fact, they had no plans to have a child at all. My mother got pregnant, despite everything, not thinking that it could happen, and my father was very bad with the idea that people could have about this situation. It bothered him a lot. “

Valentin is, in turn, the father of a two-year-old girl named Margot. In a relationship with a certain Florence for 5 years, he follows in his father’s footsteps in his own way, far from the cinema he refuses to join, but in the wonderful world of video games. A business leader, he created the Interactive Art & Design school, or IAD-3D, in Montpellier, to convey his taste for narrative fiction. In this universe, no comparison will actually be possible between Valentin and the interpreter of three little musical notes...

