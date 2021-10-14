Ikea predicts supply problems until 2022

Shortage of SÖDERHAMN sofas, BILLY shelves or KNIXHULT lamps? Ikea estimated on Thursday that its business would continue to suffer for much of 2022 from supply problems. ” Keep

The stores and open Ikea warehouses was difficult. During fiscal year 2021, we observed a substantial drop in the availability ”of products, acknowledged the Swedish furniture giant, taking stock over the period from September 2020 to August 2021.

“We are not out of it yet and it will continue for a long time to come in fiscal year 2022,” the group said. In total, Ikea stores recorded sales of 41.9 billion euros during their financial year. This is a rebound of 6% compared to the previous year, when sales fell to 39.6 billion due in particular to store closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Problems of “transport, access to raw materials, production or delivery”

The brand’s bestsellers, such as its Pax cabinets or its Billy bookcases, have been particularly affected by the great chaos underway in global shipping and supply in general. The problem “can lie either in the transport, [l’accès aux] raw materials, production or delivery ”, explains Jesper Brodin, boss of Ingka, the main network of Ikea stores. And even with the resumption and easing of health restrictions, “it will take time before global transport catches up.”

The group has resorted to rail transport from Asia to alleviate container ship delays and rising costs in shipping, but Jesper Brodin is optimistic and expects supply chains to improve in 2022.

Founded in 1943 in southern Sweden, the group is not listed on the stock exchange and therefore has no obligation to communicate on its financial health. However, he started publishing some results in 2010.