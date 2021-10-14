In all simplicity and discretion, the journalist Laurent Delahousse and Alice Taglioni present their adopted baby after the tragedy …

The year had started off badly for Laurent Delahousse and Alice Taglioni. Indeed, last February, the couple announced sad news on social networks.

The star journalist of France 2 and the talented actress indeed shared with their community, the disappearance of their loulou.

Motus, their dog, had indeed died. “It’s just goodbye my Motus. I love you”, wrote the sublime blonde on Instagram.

“Motus the Lion of the Family, first weekend without you … Now in heaven, thank you, so sweet, so protective, miss you “, for his part noted Laurent Delahousse, as moved as his half.

A few months after this terrible disappearance, the glamorous and brilliant duo decided to adopt a new canine. And it is always via Insta that this pretty ball of hair was presented to the subscribers.





If this official presentation of the new member of the clan was made in an ultra simple and discreet way, it did not go unnoticed by early fans who congratulated the couple and found their little loulou, absolutely adorable, like us !

