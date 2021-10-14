In Italy, Stellantis goes electric

Stellantis will reorganize its Italian production in the next three years. The objective is in particular to increase the efficiency and output of its factories.





Formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the Italian part of Stellantis is evolving. The group has decided to rethink the production of its vehicles in Turin and will move a production line. The latter, which is currently located in the Grugliasco plant, will thus join the Mirafiori site. The two factories are part of the Piedmontese infrastructures of Stellantis, which wants to keep only one.

The Mirafiori plant is already manufacturing the new electric Fiat 500, and will eventually be responsible for the design of a new platform. It is on the latter that the future Maserati electric sedans will be based in particular.

Ultimately, the goal is to completely close the Fiat site at Grugliasco, without impacting the 1,100 jobs it houses. All employees will have a place on the new production line of Mirafiori.

This site will thus become the nerve center of the electric car for Stellantis in Turin. In addition to better efficiency in production, Stellantis also wants to reduce costs, which are quite high because of this device.

This plan should quickly receive the group’s approval. The management has in any case presented it to the unions, and it will take place in several phases between 2022 and 2024.