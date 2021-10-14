“In the middle of the night, I find myself in the middle of 700 hungry sharks”

Laurent Ballesta is the French photographer behind the grouper shot which earned him the title of “Photographer of the Year” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021. He shows us behind the scenes of his superb photo.

Why did you go to Fakarava, in French Polynesia?

I went to this Polynesian atoll in 2014 to follow in the footsteps of a rumor about a gathering of groupers. It had never been photographed, so there was a nice promise to bring back never-before-seen footage. It was also a challenge, because I had made up my mind to do a 24 hour dive without interruption so as not to miss anything of the event.

What did you see ?

We thought that the night would be very calm, that the groupers would stop their activity to rest before resuming in the early morning. In fact, overnight 700 hungry sharks landed in an attempt to devour them. At first, I didn’t dare approach. It scared me a little. I was not serene during the 12 hours of night with all these sharks hunting everywhere. But it fascinated me, so I went back every year for four years. It is thanks to these dives that we were able to make the film “700 sharks in the night”. It was so rare to see that. To tell you, there have been only seven scientific publications that have shown evidence of collective shark hunting.

Laurent Ballesta, winner of the Wildlife Photographer Of the Year 2021, category “Photographer of the year”, for his photo of groupers in a swirling cloud of fertilized eggs. © Laurent Ballesta, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

What do we see in your photo?

This is the time to lay the groupers. A crucial moment that only lasts less than 30 minutes a year! Groupers congregate for weeks until the females begin to lay eggs. From there, there is a domino effect and they all lay eggs at the same time for about thirty minutes. The act of laying itself does not exceed a second. A little annoyed in the background by the males, the females swim, and all of a sudden, they leap towards the surface for a distance of two to three meters to release all their eggs. It looks like fireworks all over the place.

Technically, how did you do it?

I took this photo with bursts of ten photos per second in an attempt to capture this moment. I have no light on me. I stay in the dark, in the half-light. I was connected by a cable to a ramp of six remote flashes which were intended to keep this nocturnal atmosphere. It was my friend, Cédric, who carried this instrument. He had to be in symbiosis with me and watch my frame in order to flash in the right direction. Obviously, nine times out of ten, it was a failure. And we only had half an hour to do these little gusts. At the end of that time, we said to ourselves: “see you next year”.





Images to raise awareness

How was the 24 hour dive?

From a technical point of view, it was exceptional. It had never been done. I could drink underwater thanks to a water bag and I also ate very good Swiss Gruyere and two bananas, not so good in salt water (laughs). No, the real difficulty was not physical but technological. After spending 24 hours underwater at a depth of 20 meters, it was normally impossible for me to get to the surface in less than 20 hours, because of the decompression stops. But thanks to a complex technique that uses gas, I was able to rise to the surface in two hours. Sometimes I tell myself that if I had done this dive the last year, and not in 2014, it would have changed everything. Because, during that long night of 2014, I spent my time running away. I kept my distance too much. Whereas five years later, we were doing just the opposite. We entered the pack to see the hunting scene, we were very comfortable. It was impressive, we were being pushed around by the sharks. But we were not targets. We melted into this setting.

What does this Wildlife Photographer of the Year award mean to you?

It’s a great recognition. I have always dreamed of having this award. But at the same time, without ever really competing since it is only the second time that I have participated in the competition. This strengthens my motivation and brings heart to the work. Because, the pleasure of going diving, the exhilarating feeling of a new project are things that never tire. But behind a good idea, you need motivation, you have to work!

Laurent Ballesta. © Laurent Ballesta

Over the years, you have always known how to keep this spark to push your limits …

You don’t have to run everywhere. There must be times of waiting and rest, which are good for the body and the spirit. This kind of distinction like great magazine publications also helps to stay motivated.

Your photos also make it possible to highlight little-known gems of biodiversity and thus push our decision-makers to protect these places …

Yes, I am very happy for this place where I took the photo, the southern pass of the Fakarava atoll, which is a marine area protected by Unesco. It is no coincidence that beautiful images are taken in a well-preserved place. We must not lose sight of the fact that the first reason that allows us to take beautiful images is because there are well protected places. This prize which is allotted to me is also for this place. I think that can only help him to strengthen his value and therefore his protection.

Some believe that this should not be known, that these places should be kept secret. I don’t agree with them. Secret things always end up being discovered. And when they do, they can fall into the wrong hands and be exploited and damaged even before we have heard of their existence. On the contrary, when a place is discovered through beautiful images, it reinforces the idea that it must be protected. Scientific studies help to make choices when you are a decision maker. But sometimes science isn’t enough, and heart-warming photos help make good decisions.

To read :Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021, the winning photos unveiled

Does French Polynesia still have secrets for you?

It was discovered that this was a place where gray sharks also came to breed. And that, in turn, they were being devoured by an animal ranked higher in the food scale, the great hammerhead shark. For me, it would be utopian to document this. But it will take time and resources and obtain new authorizations.

Laurent Ballesta and the groupers. © Laurent Ballesta