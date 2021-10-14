In the United Kingdom, the Covid-19 does not weaken – Release

With nearly 40,000 new cases a day, London is struggling more than its European neighbors to get rid of the epidemic. In question: young people less vaccinated and barrier gestures little respected.

Comparison is not right, the saying goes. However, the analysis of epidemic indicators in Western European states is enough to make the conservative government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dizzy. For a week, the United Kingdom has deplored an average of 37,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, according to data from CovidTracker. In proportion to the population, it is five and a half times more than in Germany, seven times more than in France and fifteen times more than in Spain. More worryingly, the number of new cases in the UK is now increasing systematically since October 5. It should exceed the milestone of 40,000 daily cases in the coming days, according to forecasts from the Geneva Institute of Global Health.

A situation which is partly explained by the fact that the monarchy tests its inhabitants more massively – twice as many as France for example – but not only: the positivity rate, i.e. the number of positive cases divided by the number of tests , in fact amounts to 4%, against only 1% in France. “In the UK, children are tested a lot, who are not vaccinated, which tends to produce a higher number of positive tests. This is a significant bias ”, nuance still François Balloux, professor of genetics at the University College of London, which invites to look rather on the side of the figures of mortality.

The comparison, from this point of view, is not particularly flattering for London either. Some 115 Britons succumb to Covid-19 every day, compared to 45 in France and less than 40 in Italy. For the moment, the increase in the number of cases has not translated into an increase in deaths, mainly due to the progress of vaccination, 72% of Britons now have a full vaccination schedule. “In India, we saw the brutality of the epidemic in an unvaccinated population when the delta variant arrived. The death rates were horrendous, while the population is very young. This is something that we have escaped thanks to the vaccines ”, remarks François Balloux.





Barrier gestures

Problem: European champion of vaccination in early 2021, the United Kingdom has gradually stalled, to the point of being overtaken by France or Spain. The country lags above all among young people. Only 64% of 18-29 year olds are vaccinated in the United Kingdom, according to data from health authorities, against 85% in France. To listen to François Balloux, there are also still “Pockets of vulnerable populations” that the government is struggling to reach, especially in the poorest neighborhoods. “It is suspected that the vaccination figures are overestimated, perhaps by 5 to 10%, explains the researcher. This is linked to the lack of precise data. ”

The critical situation on British territory is also explained by the relaxation of barrier gestures, in a country which was delighted in early August at the drop in the number of cases. In July, Boris Johnson had declared the end of the rules of physical distancing and the obligation to wear a mask. In September, his Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, announced that the executive renounced any form of health pass, preferring to appeal to “common sense” citizens. Members of the Conservative Party themselves regularly displayed themselves without masks in closed spaces, notably during the Tory Congress held in Manchester in early October.

Contrary to government policy, the Labor mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has maintained the mandatory mask on public transport in the capital. With mixed results: end of September, the public body Transport for London estimated that only 20% of its passengers continued to respect this barrier measure, in particular in the absence of checks and fines. “A lot of people think the pandemic is gone. They have other concerns and many are now behaving as before the health crisis ”, sums up François Balloux.

This Tuesday, a damning parliamentary report accused Boris Johnson and his team of committing “Big mistakes” since the start of the pandemic, described by the authors as “One of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen”. Asked about SkyNews in the wake, Secretary of State without Portfolio Stephen Barclay declined to apologize on behalf of the government, explaining that the latter had “Monitoring scientific advice” and “Made decisions to act quickly”.