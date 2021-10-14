Increase in fuels: impact on household budgets, possible scenarios, what you need to know

This is the kind of record that Emmanuel Macron would have done without. Six months before the presidential election, while purchasing power has been prioritized by the French, the price of diesel has never been so high in France.

Another bad news for consumers already scalded by soaring gas and electricity prices. A risk for the Head of State: The passage to the pump is even more painful today for the motorist than it was in 2018, when he had ignited the spark of the challenge of “yellow vests ”.

How to explain this phenomenon ? What will be the impact on the household budget? And until when? State of play.

Why: what is happening?

The average price of diesel, which represents more than 70% of road fuels sold in France, reached € 1.5354 last week, according to figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, after an increase of 28% over one year which propels to a historic level. At the same time, the price of a liter of unleaded 95 was € 1.60. It does not beat, at this stage, the record of 1.66 € reached in 2012, but it is nonetheless very high.

This outbreak is anything but a surprise. The pandemic and its containments have plagued the crude oil market, which literally collapsed in 2020, where it was no longer worth anything. With the recovery this year, global demand for oil is sharply on the rise. The price of crude oil has therefore been climbing for several months. A barrel of Brent from the North Sea was worth $ 83 Monday in London, against $ 18 in April 2020. It is accentuated by another phenomenon: as the prices of coal and gas are also soaring, some operators switch to oil to make turn power plants.

At the same time, the 23 oil-producing countries of the Opep + group (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Russia, etc.) are voluntarily limiting their production to raise prices and boost their profits. They did release a little ballast this year, but the level of production remains in fact much lower than the rate of April 2020. Since August, they extract 400,000 additional barrels of black gold every day. Not enough to deflate prices, when world oil stocks are at their lowest.





What impact?

The rise in prices weighs on the budget of the French, especially the poorest. It absorbs 10% of the resources of the 10% of the poorest families who own a vehicle, shows a study by the Climate Economics Chair at Paris Dauphine University. The French who need their car to get to their place of work or to do their shopping often have no other choice but to suffer the increase. “A 10% increase in the cost of fuels translates into a decline of only 2% to 3% in consumption in rich countries in the short term”, analyzes Raphaël Trotignon, economist at Rexecode, quoted by Les Echos.

Concretely, for a motorist who travels 1,800 km per month, the price increase would be 10 euros per month, according to calculations by BFM Business.

Will it last?

This will depend, in particular, on OPEC +. As the demand for fuel will remain high, it would therefore be necessary to increase the supply to bring down prices. The OPEC + countries will meet on November 4, notes Francis Perrin, research director at the Institute of International Relations, in Ouest France. If they decide to increase production beyond 400,000 barrels in December, prices could drop. If they don’t, the rise should continue.

But the ball is also in the government’s court. The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili calls on distributors to reduce their margins. A request that had no effect. It must be said that the State receives about 90 cents in taxes per liter sold, for 1 cent going to distributors. Under pressure, the executive “is studying protective measures for the French,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. Two avenues are in the pipeline: the creation of specific aid, or the reduction in taxes. The second option would benefit all French people, but “we are not there today”, he said. And for the moment, “the decision is not made”.

These taxes weigh heavily on the state budget and the “green pact” presented last July by the European Commission provides on the contrary an increase in taxes on fossil fuels. But, if the situation escalates, Emmanuel Macron will do everything to defuse the anger of motorists as the elections approach.

