Is it true that the French work less than their neighbors?

PRODUCTIVITY – On the one hand, Emmanuel Macron regrets that the French do not work enough, on the other Sandrine Rousseau thinks they are doing too much. The reality actually depends on the indicator chosen.

It is an affirmation that he has never ceased to utter throughout his five-year term. This Tuesday, October 12, the Head of State once again used it as an argument during the presentation of his investment plan “France 2030”: the French do not work enough. “When we compare, we are a country that works less than the others, in quantity”, thus launched Emmanuel Macron in front of certain members of the government, as well as 200 heads of companies and students.

An analysis that is not of the opinion of everyone. “But what fatigue!”, retorted the one who defends on the contrary a reduction in working time. According to Sandrine Rousseau, France is even above the European average. So who’s telling the truth?

The French work more per week

If we look at the number of hours worked in a week, France is not proud. According to data from Eurostat, the directorate in charge of statistics at the European level, which relate to the last quarter of 2019 – i.e. before the health crisis – the French worked 40.4 hours per week, against 41.1 in the rest of the European Union. Which places the country at the same level as Spain, and slightly behind Germany (41 hours). If France is far ahead of the United Kingdom (42.4), it is not part of the “last of the ropes”, which are the Danes (38.4) and the Norwegians (38.8). But to support her point, the loser of the environmentalist primary instead referred to the number of hours worked on the continent all contracts combined. It is indeed more appropriate to look at this indicator, which also takes into account part-time work, which is much more used among our neighbors. For example, in the Netherlands, champion of part-time work, almost half of the employees are under this contract, against 18% in France.

However, by choosing this criterion, France ranks among the best European examples. And clearly exceeds the Community average. With 37.4 hours worked per week, it is still at the same level as Spain, but is well ahead of the majority of its neighbors. The Germans work “only” 35 hours a week, compared to 36.6 for the British. France even exceeds Italy, at 37 hours per week.

Over a year, things get complicated

So, how do you decide between these two contradictory opinions? To have a more global view of the number of working hours, it is actually necessary to take the working time in cumulative schedules over one year, which gives consideration to vacations and public holidays. Then report it to the entire population of the country. Thus, we can better visualize how the work allows the financing of the social model. However, on this point, it is Emmanuel Macron who is right. France is among the worst performers in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). According to a report published in 2019, it would even be very last. The population accumulates an average of 630 hours per inhabitant, per year. A score far from Spain (692) and even more from Germany (722). Only Belgium comes close to us, with its 637 hours per year and per inhabitant.

Does this mean that the French would be more lazy than their neighbors? No, clearly not! And that, once again, the OECD is saying it. In its annual report on working time, the international organization for economic studies also calculates, for a given annual period, the total number of hours actually worked for each employee. Following this methodological choice, France once again appears below the average of 27 … But this is no exception. We even discover that, contrary to popular belief, it is ahead of its neighbor across the Rhine, good penultimate, with 1,386 hours worked per year. The French spend 1511 hours at their workplace, which is 9% more than the Germans! This remains below the European average, at 1590 hours, and well below the 1743 hours worked mark in the rest of the world.

Hours worked per employee at each step in a year, 2019 data – OECD

Despite everything, it is important to note that the rest of the reasoning of the Head of State is erroneous. This Tuesday, he suggested that this lack of work in France could harm the productivity of the country, launching at the end of the argument: “We need to have a country that produces more”. Only, the French do not have to be ashamed of their strength. With 103 points of GDP produced per hour worked, again according to the OECD, they are exactly in the average of the Twenty-Seven, and almost on par with the production of the rest of the world’s competitors (104 points of GDP in the OECD) . In short, neither Emmanuel Macron nor Sandrine Rousseau is wrong. Or right. Things are just a lot more nuanced. The French population accumulates far fewer hours per capita, but employees are not the bottom of the class. Most importantly, they don’t have to work more to produce more. Do you want to ask us questions or provide us with information that you think is unreliable? Do not hesitate to write to us at lesverifiers@tf1.fr. You can also find us on Twitter: our team is there behind the @ verif_TF1LCI account.

