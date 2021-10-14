Israeli airstrike in Syria: four dead

A Syrian soldier and three pro-Iranian fighters were killed Wednesday (October 13th) by an Israeli airstrike on Homs province in central Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said, a UK-based organization. “Around 11:34 p.m. (20:34 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack (…) on the region of Palmyra, targeting a communication tower and several targets in its surroundings ”, the official Sana news agency previously reported, citing a military source.

The Israeli strike targeted several Iranian positions around the T4 air base, including a communications tower, assured OSDH, which has a large network of sources in Syria. According to the same source, the attack killed a Syrian soldier and three pro-Iranian fighters, whose nationality was not immediately identifiable. Seven other people, including three Syrian soldiers, were injured. Sana for her part reported a soldier killed and three others wounded.

Last week, according to OSDH, a missile strike by Israel against the same airbase and its surroundings killed two pro-Iran foreign fighters. Sana, for her part, reported six wounded soldiers. Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, the IDF has carried out regular raids in that country, mainly targeting Iranian forces, those of Lebanese Hezbollah and Syrian government troops. Israel very rarely confirms its attacks in neighboring Syria, but regularly asserts that the Hebrew state will not allow that country to become the beachhead for the forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its sworn enemy.