James Bond: this object that Daniel Craig absolutely wanted to keep

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

With “Die Can Wait”, Daniel Craig says goodbye to the character of James Bond after fifteen years in the famous tuxedo. A unique experience of which he absolutely wanted to keep a little memory.

After fifteen years in the James Bond costume, one cannot decently blame Daniel Craig for wanting to return home with a little memory of this very special cinematic experience. On the occasion of the release of Dying Can Wait, his final appearance in the role of the famous agent, the British actor has revealed that he had wanted to keep an object dating from Casino Royale.





“I kept the Casino Royale movie watch given to me by Barbara Broccoli, the producer”, says Daniel Craig at the microphone of our colleagues from Figaro Magazine. “There’s a scene where I’m jumping with this watch. It’s still covered in mud. It’s my favorite item.” The watch in question? A watch from the OMEGA brand, as 007 proudly points out to Vesper Lynd (Eva Green).

In Casino Royale, Daniel Craig wears precisely two watches: an OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M, which can be distinguished when playing poker, and an OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M. It is the latter, worn during the chase in Madagascar (visible below), that the actor wanted to keep with him as a souvenir of his Bond experience.

If you want to feel (a little) James Bond by wearing, for example, a watch from the Planet Ocean range, you will have to break the bank and not just a little! For information, the prices of a new model range from 4,900 to … 192,000 euros!

