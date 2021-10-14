Jean Dujardin makes a big mistake by sending a photo of him by La Poste

It all started with a good intention. For the property of the filming The Paths of Stone, by Denis Imbert, Jean Dujardin made a visit to the city of Braux, in the Alpes-Maritimes. After packing up, the actor thanked the locals for the exceptional welcome they had given him, by sending an autographed photograph and a little note to the town hall. Unfortunately, he got the wrong recipient and sent his letter … to another town called Braux, in Côte-d’Or, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region.





“It was an autographed photo of the actor Jean Dujardin who thanked for being so kindly received by the inhabitants of the town“, indicates Madam Mayor Ludivine Bizot to the newspaper The Public Good, before pinning Nathalie Péchalat’s husband on social networks. “Small anecdote of the day: when you receive a thank you and autograph from Jean Dujardin in town hall … but it is not the right Braux, she wrote on the official Facebook account of her city by distributing the documents received by La Poste. That said, Mr Dujardin if you want to take a little tour of our charming village, in the footsteps of Louis de Funès in Neither seen nor known, you’re welcome ! Obviously the mail will be returned to its true recipient. “