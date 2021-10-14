Jean-Michel Blanquer worried about the success of the series among young people

“I am speaking to parents in particular. We have to be very careful, ”insists the Minister of National Education

Jean-Michel Blanquer expressed his concerns facing the success of the “Squid Game” series in the playgrounds. For those who have miraculously missed out on this phenomenon: in this series we follow the fate of hundreds of participants who compete in mortal children’s games to win a huge sum of money.

An example in Belgium

“This is a Korean series where the losers are killed. It sometimes causes imitations in schoolyards. The phenomenon has not grown too large, but it still exists. We are very attentive ”, explained Jean-Michel Blanquer at the microphone of Jean-Jacques Bourdin this Thursday morning on RMC and BFMTV.

“All of this requires everyone’s vigilance. I am speaking to parents in particular. You have to be very careful. Children must not abuse screens and we must be careful what they watch, ”insisted the Minister.

The successful series, prohibited to under 16s, notably inspired primary school pupils in a school in Belgium last week. They were having fun in 1-2-3 sun-style games and the loser or loser received blows. The schools concerned called on parents to be vigilant.



