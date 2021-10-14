Jemerson, who signed free at Metz, came “to play and to help”

Champion of France with Monaco in 2017 and Brazilian international, Jemerson (29 years old, 2 caps) will return to Ligue 1 with FC Metz, who signed him until June knowing that he was free after a passage to the Corinthians of Sao Paulo (from November 2020 to last June).
“ Before arriving in Monaco in (January) 2016, he already had an interesting career, it is not so often that we have had French champions in our workforce ”, recalled Philippe Gaillot, the deputy general manager in charge of sports at the Lorraine club, during the presentation of the player at the Lorraine training center on Thursday.
“Players of this level that we can achieve, it is not frequent”
“ He wanted to come back to Europe, he wants to relaunch and we take an experienced player, a manager. Players of this level that we can “achieve”, it is not very common. It fulfills a lot of conditions, perfectly matches the profile we were looking for to cross the CAN (Bronn with Tunisia and Kouyaté, with Mali in particular, will play the African Cup of Nations). He is someone who has experience, who is able to transmit it also by attitude, by example. “
Arrived in France last week, the Brazilian defender, short of competition (he had also been tested by the FCM) could start under his new colors on Sunday against Rennes (3 p.m.), in a defense decimated by injuries. “I came to play and to help”, explained the defender, who had played 153 matches with AS Monaco (2016-Nov 2020), including 109 in Ligue 1.