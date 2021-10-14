Jenifer, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Nolwenn Leroy, Emma Daumas … meet 20 years later on TF1 (PHOTOS)

Before the broadcast of the first evening of the 20 years of star Academy on TF1 on October 30, discover the photos of this long-awaited reunion in our slideshow.

End of October, TF1 will celebrate 20 years of star Academy with three great event evenings presented by Nikos Aliagas. The premiere will be offered on Saturday, October 30 at 9:05 p.m. on La Une. During these prime times recorded on the stage of La Seine Musicale last June, each promotion sang its own anthem… but not only! Some former students of the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys performed songs in solo or in duet. Mario barravecchia and Carine Haddadou resumed “When we only have love” by Jacques Brel, Magali Vaé sang “The world is stone“while the boys of season 3 of star Academy had fun on the mythical “Friends first “by George Brassens. While waiting to discover these moments filled with nostalgia, we invite you to see all the images of this reunion.





Reunion season by season

For season 1 of star Academy, Jenifer reunited with Mario Barravecchia, Patrice Maktav, Carine Haddadou, François Roure, Jessica Marquez and Jean-Pascal Lacoste while Nolwenn Leroy (season 2) sang with Houcine Camara, Emma Daumas, Anne-Laure Sibon, Rudy Carvalho and Fabien Mancel and Elodie Frégé (Season 3) with Michal Kwiatkowski, Sofia Essaïdi, Romain Wylson, Lukas Delcourt, and Patxi Garat. A tribute to Grégory Lemarchal will also be paid in the presence of the students of season 4: Lucie Bernardoni, Mathieu Johann, Hoda Sanz, Karima Charni, Sandy François, Sofiane Tadjine and Enrique Toyos.

Fewer students for seasons 6, 7 and 8 of star Academy

Season 5 will be represented by Magalie Vaé, Jérémy Amelin, Maud Verdeyen, Jean-Luc Guizonne, Pierre Matthyss and Emilie Minatchy, season 6 by Cyril Cinélu, Cynthia Brown, Dominique Fidanza. Season 7, by Mosimann, Jérémy Chapron, Claire-Marie Bron and finally season 8 by Alice Raucoules, Joanna Lagrave and Solène Le Pierres.

The teachers are also back!

The ex-students will perform in front of the directors and teachers of the 8 seasons of star Academy : Alexia Laroche-Joubert, Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali, Matthieu Gonet, Oscar Sisto, Jasmine Roy, Christophe Pinna, Philippe Lelièvre, Nathalie André and Pascal Nègre.