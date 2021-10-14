Jorge Mendes campaigns to see Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d’Or

The fight for the Ballon d’Or will be terrible again this season. More than ever in recent years, the competition is very open. No favorite emerges even if Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho or Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly compete for the most prestigious of individual awards in football. For Jorge Mendes, it seems obvious that the Portuguese deserves once again to win this award. “The numbers and statistics linked to Cristiano Ronaldo’s name speak for him and should be enough in my opinion for him to win another Ballon d’Or. The absolutely remarkable total of 115 goals for the Portuguese national team makes him the record holder in the history of international men’s football. This year, he broke this 15-year-old record, to which he can add that of top scorer in the history of professional football. All these achievements, which represent the greatest achievement in football history, should be decisive in the awarding of the trophy, as he continues to demonstrate that he is, without a doubt, the best football player. world of all time. ”





According to agent who spoke in France Football, the one who has already won the Ballon d’Or 5 times in his career, had a great season with the capocannoniere title in Italy last May with Juventus, and the top scorer trophy during the Euro. At 36, the Manchester United player has never looked so strong and this Golden Ball should not suffer from any dispute. “It is true that this is an individual trophy, but let us not forget that Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer in the demanding Serie A and that he was also the top scorer in the last Championship of Europe. He holds the record for goals in the Champions League and he is the only player in the world to have won everything in three different countries with maximum competitiveness, as was the case in England, Italy and Spain. All this at the age of 36, with absolutely unique consistency, commitment and a phenomenal ability to overcome difficulties. In my opinion, this year the Ballon d’Or has a name: Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, he has never deserved it so much. “ This is called lobbying.