Judith kidnapped as Roxane and Anna meets Jim – Tomorrow belongs to us October 15, 2021 (episode 1036) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Sara listens to Roxane’s messages again, she is sad.

Karim has faced Anna since the day before because of the baby: Karim accuses her of putting his job before him.

Anna tells Karim that she doesn’t want to be pressured. She tells Karim that she misses Nina, he thinks that a baby can fill this void. Karim doesn’t like Anna trying to analyze him.

Sara and Victoire analyze the drawings at the Spoon: Judith explains that we do not accuse people with visions. Alex intervenes during the argument. Judith sees the drawing of a fish, she says she just finds it weird but she doesn’t say anything about Noa’s bag.

Judith tells Noa that she was not with him the night of Roxane’s disappearance. Judith doesn’t understand why he didn’t tell the truth since she was with Alex. Noa is drunk with the accusations, he gets angry.

Noa resents Judith for being able to suspect him, he confides in his grandfather Yvan Josse. He pushes Judith down and reminds her that it is Jeanne Bellanger’s granddaughter.

Sofia and Charlie face off again before the elections. Charlie still hopes to win, she can’t wait to see Sofia’s depressed kitten face when she’s lost.

Charlie distributes flyers to students 1 drink bought = 1 free at Spoon in order to motivate young people to vote for her. It is Irene who counts the votes: it is very tight… but Charlie is the winner (and it was played with 1 vote).





Flore tells Anna not to let herself be eaten professionally: she must control her emotions, that must not interfere with her personal life.

Victoire confides in Samuel, he comforts her and kisses her on the forehead. Alma sits in the back stage and makes a scene of jealousy when the two of them meet again. Alma asks Samuel if she has feelings for Victoire. Samuel says there is nothing… Alma decides to trust him.

Anna and Chloe toast to her new life. Chloé is happy that her sister is really moving to Sète. Anna admits to Chloe that she got into trouble with Karim because of the baby. Anna doesn’t know if one day there will be the right timing for the baby, she wants zero pressure.

Judith confides in Noor about the logo on Noa’s bag. She is lost. Noor advises Judith to go to the police… because if he is guilty, he can save Roxane’s life. Judith goes to talk to Chloe about it before making up her mind. Alex is preparing dinner. Judith calls Chloe in the street before arriving, a black van pulls up and a man kidnaps her (Chloe hears her scream mom).

Anna Delcourt arrives at the Spoon, she meets Jim Irving, a big fan of his work as a journalist. Jim is a photographer-reporter. Anna tells him that she has settled down as a psychologist.

Anna then finds Karim, but Jim watches them from a distance around the counter.

