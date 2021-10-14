justice asks the government to “repair the ecological damage” for which it is responsible

The government has until December 31, 2022 to “Repair the ecological damage” caused by non-compliance with France’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The ultimatum has just been set by the administrative tribunal of Paris in a decision issued Thursday, October 14 as part of “The case of the century”. Justice orders the Prime Minister to “Take all necessary measures to repair ecological damage and prevent further damage”.

In the judges’ sights: exceeding the first carbon budget (the emissions ceiling set by the government for the period 2015-2018), estimated at 15 million tonnes of CO equivalent 2 . The court notes that the ceiling for greenhouse gas emissions set by the first carbon budget for the period 2015-2018 has been exceeded by 62 million tonnes of CO equivalent 2 . The assessment of the damage being made on the date of the judgment, the court assesses that the substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, although predominantly linked to the effects of the Covid-19 health crisis and not to a specific action by the State must be taken into account because it makes it possible, in part, to repair the damage. Ultimately, the judges estimate that the damage continues to the tune of 15 million tonnes of CO equivalent. 2 .





The court does not specify the nature of the measures to be implemented. ” It is not up to the court to replace the regulatory power by choosing among the multiplicity of possible remedies ”, explained the public rapporteur, Amélie Fort-Besnard, during the hearing on September 30. She underlined the binding nature of climate objectives: “It is not a question of dictating to the government what its climate policy should be, but of telling it that its commitments must be respected and that their non-respect engages its responsibility. “

"Climate inaction"

This decision marks a new stage in “The Affair of the Century”. After launching the petition of the same name (more than 2.3 million signatures) to denounce “Climate inaction” of the State, the NGOs Our Common Affair, Greenpeace, Oxfam and the Nicolas Hulot Foundation had filed, in March 2019, an appeal before the administrative tribunal of Paris for “Faulty deficiency” of State. In a first judgment, handed down on February 3, the court recognized for the first time that the State had committed a ” mistake “ by showing itself incapable of meeting its commitments to reduce greenhouse gases over the 2015-2018 period.

