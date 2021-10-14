More

    Kate Middleton in flashy green and legs of eph: she is all the rage for her last outing with William

    Entertainment


    This Wednesday, October 13, Kate Middleton showed up at Kew Gardens in a beautiful green Erdem coat. This is one of her favorite pieces that she has worn on different occasions.

    THE’Effect-Kate is simply spellbinding and it was felt this Wednesday afternoon sunny October 13. Royalty fans know Kate Middleton is a model of elegance during his appearances in public. And she did not fail in any way to this reputation when she joined her husband, Prince William, at Kew Gardens. Indeed, the Duchess of Cambridge introduced herself with a beautiful green coat signed Erdem. A piece that appears visibly in his favorites list. After all, she has worn it several times.

    The mother of 3 was by her husband’s side prior to the Earthshot awards ceremony. The latter will take place next Sunday. At this event, the Cambridges met Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, Steve Backshall, naturalist and presenter, and Helen Glover, the Olympic athlete. The royal couple also participated in many activities as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative with students from Heathlands School, in Hounslow.

    Kate Middleton sublime in her green coat and valuable accessories

    This green collar coat from Erdem is the famous mane that the duchess never tires of remitting. It’s in a loose, kiln-dried style thatshe had decided to wear it during this event. To accompany the coat, Kate has chosen in particular a matching green top. To top off the look, she chose black heels and tailored pants. Regarding makeup, Kate turned to a luminous and subtle mixture to highlight her features.

    William and Kate will, of course, be present at the Earthshot award ceremony. The event will be held at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. For this occasion, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI and Shawn Mendes to perform on stage.

