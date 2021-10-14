Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop, 4th in the Tokyo Olympics over 5,000m, stabbed to death

the essential

Rising star of Kenya, Agnes Tirop has been stabbed to death. She was found dead at her home in Iten, a training center in the west of the country.

Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death. The Kenyan athlete, bronze medalist at the 2017 and 2019 worlds in the 10,000m event and fourth at the Tokyo Olympics over the 5,000m, was found dead, stabbed in the abdomen, at his home in Iten, Kenyan sports officials said on Wednesday (October 13th).

“Kenya lost a diamond who was one of the fastest growing athletes on the international stage thanks to his remarkable performances on the track. We continue to work to elucidate the circumstances of his death” explained the Kenyan federation of athletics in a statement.





Aged 25, Agnes Tirop had just broken the world record for 10 kilometers, in a race exclusively for women, in 30 minutes and 01 seconds, in Herzogenaurach, Germany. In 2015, she was also the cross country world champion.

A “cowardly and selfish criminal act”

Agnes Tirop’s husband, Emmanuel Rotich, was wanted according to Tom Makori, the Keiyo District Police Commander. “He can tell us what happened. The suspect made a call to Tirop’s parents to tell them that he had done something wrong. So we think he knows what happened.”

“It is heartbreaking, extremely unhappy and sad to lose such a promising and young athlete who, at 25, had already brought glory to our country through her exploits on the track, lamented Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta. death is all the more difficult to take as the heroine of Kenya, Agnes, was the victim of a cowardly and selfish criminal act. “