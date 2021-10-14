Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), on her non-vaccination with Covid: “It’s about my life”

Star point guard of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving spoke for the first time about his sidelining from the New York team, while he is banned from training and playing in the city. During a live Instagram Thursday, the 29-year-old said he understood the consequences for his career of his choice not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. He also recalls that he is ready to stand up for what he believes in.
” I’m going to continue to keep in shape, be ready to play, be ready to play with my teammates, and just be a part of it. It’s not political: it’s not about the NBA, any organization. It’s about my life and what I decide to do Kyrie Irving said.
In a dead end
The 2016 NBA champion with Cleveland seems more and more deadlocked after this speech. But he also recalled that he was not giving up on the idea of winning a title in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and James Harden. A trio that makes the franchise one of the big favorites of the season which begins on October 20. The playmaker further said he would not retire.
Kyrie Irving also spoke about the financial aspect of the ban on gambling in New York: “ Do you really think I want to lose money? Do you really think I want to give up my dream of winning a title? Do you really think I want to quit my job? That I just want to sit at home and not go looking for all the things I’ve sacrificed for? Do you think I want to quit my livelihood because I’m not vaccinated? Stop … “
“I chose not to be vaccinated, it was my choice, and I just ask you all to respect this choice”
“The reality is that being part of a team in New York, I have to be vaccinated. I chose not to be vaccinated, it is my choice, and I just ask you all to respect this choice ”, he continued.
To conclude, “Uncle Drew” (one of his nicknames) claimed that he is neither pro or anti-vaccine. And that he’s neither angry with the Nets or the NBA. He does not condemn those who have made the decision to be vaccinated. ” It is not about money. It’s all about choosing what’s best for you. If I’m demonized for asking myself more questions than others and taking my time, that’s how … I’m aware of the consequences of the decisions I make in my life. I’m not here to embellish it all. Kyrie Irving’s position remains the same. It remains to be seen if the resumption of the NBA, in six days, will change the player’s mind.