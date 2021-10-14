Lab – Windows 11 performance update: startup, waking up and performance under the microscope

5

Windows 11 came out with the promise of being sharper, faster, than its predecessor Windows 10. We checked Microsoft’s comments on this by testing three laptops before and after migrating to the new OS.

Which is better: Windows 10 or Windows 11?

Very beautiful and brand new, the new operating system from Microsoft has arrived with a promise full of ambition: Windows 11 would be more lively, even faster than its predecessor Windows 10. Computers equipped with the new OS would therefore be more efficient. statement that we wanted to verify. To do this, we have brought out three previously tested laptops in our columns in order to update them to Windows 11 and then put them back under the yoke of our test procedure dedicated to application performance. We also took the opportunity to check whether the startup and standby times have indeed been optimized, another speech made by Microsoft at the time of the announcement of Windows 11. Start-up time Often, the first contact with an operating system is when the PC starts up. We therefore noted on the HP Pavilion 15, the time required to start the machine under Windows 10 and then under Windows 11.

PC startup time in seconds. © Digital

We performed a series of measurements between pressing the start button and displaying a specific menu in Windows. The average gap between Windows 10 and Windows 11 is limited to half a second in favor of the older operating system. However, disabling Teams from automatically launching in Windows 11 puts the two systems on a par. Draw. Wake up from deep standby We then checked the time needed to come out of a deep sleep, until the arrival on the login screen. We repeated the operation about twenty times so as to obtain a reduced average.

Time to wake up from deep sleep in seconds. © Digital

The exercise turns in favor of Windows 10, which is 0.5 seconds faster than Windows 11 to wake up and find its senses. The gap is actually not really palpable, it ultimately plays out very little. Microsoft’s promise is not kept, however.

RAM occupation To judge the “heaviness” of the operating system, we also noted the amount of RAM used by Windows 10 and Windows 11 a few minutes after starting the operating system.

Amount of RAM used in gigabytes based on available RAM. © Digital

Thus, whatever the amount of RAM installed in your PC, Windows 11 will systematically “consume” more RAM than Windows 10. The new aesthetic features such as widgets or Snaps are certainly not foreign. Application performance We then carried out further testing. We thus compared the results obtained by three laptops on our test protocol dedicated to the evaluation of processor performance. Laptops used:

Average performance index of our processor. © Digital

Combining all the results, the average performance index for Windows 10 is 86 while it is 84 for Windows 11. A 2% drop in performance probably attributable to the management of AMD Ryzen processors by Windows 11 Indeed, if we look at case by case, the index of the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U of the HP Pavilion 15 goes from 77 to 73 under Windows 11, just like the Ryzen 7 5800H of the Asus VivoBook Pro 14X which goes from 110 to 109. Only the HP Envy with its Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor sees its index stabilize at 70. Ultimately with the fixes planned by AMD and Microsoft, we should therefore have identical behavior, whatever the operating system used.

Performance index per PC. © Digital