Lazio: bad news for the supporters!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Olympique de Marseille prefer to calm things down. The club have undertaken, in agreement with Lazio Rome and UEFA, not to come with their supporters for the trip to Italy for the next Europa League meeting, according to reports. of RMC Sport.

Olympique de Marseille would have informed its supporters during the meeting held today to organize the tribute to Bernard Tapie scheduled for the next meeting against Lorient. Lazio Rome fans will not travel to Marseille either. Both teams feared clashes, as a track record exists between the different groups of supporters.

Especially since Jorge Sampaoli’s men are closely watched by UEFA and subject to a sanction after the incidents at the Vélodrome against Galatasaray. Marseille supporters will not be present in Turkey, moreover.