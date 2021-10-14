Lego ™ makes its woke revolution

In June 2020, the Danish toy giant Lego ™ decided to suspend the sale of small figures bearing the image of the police, firefighters and the kit on the White House. To support the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter, it was necessary to clean up the toys and remove those deemed to promote heinous “white supremacism” and “systemic racism”.

In May 2021, Lego ™ launched its range of rainbow-colored minifigures to represent the great diversity of the LGBTQIA + movement and to celebrate Universal Pride Month, blissfully baptized “Everyone is awesome”. Without seeing that if everyone is great, no one is!

This fall, the Danish brand continues at all costs its ascent to the perfect world of “happy diversity”. To better fight against discrimination and gender stereotypes, the manufacturer will stop classifying toys according to the sex of the children. Gone are the Lego ™ labeled girls and the labeled Lego ™ boys. And welcome to inclusive Lego ™, as delighted Julia Goldin, Group Director of Products and Marketing. In the columns of the British newspaper The Guardian, she congratulated herself on the work accomplished by the group’s progress forces, declaring: “We are working hard to make Lego ™ more inclusive. “

What exactly does a more inclusive Lego ™ look like besides all the rainbow-colored minifigures? Are we going to see the appearance of trans, non-gendered characters and gray Lego ™, a neutral color and, therefore, non-sexist par excellence? But the question we should ask ourselves is whether these so-called “neutral” toys will promote tolerance towards sexual diversity and fight sexism, homophobia and transphobia.

In any case, the toy manufacturer may remove the label for girls, it will continue to offer houses to build with the garden, the dog, the pony, the baby and the parents which will always attract girls more than boys. which, them, will go more spontaneously towards the spaceships. The magical thought that removing the word removes the behavior has flourished again.





Moreover, we will appreciate the following paradox. Since 2008, the brand has developed a marketing strategy to appeal to young female audiences who are absolutely unattractive to these construction games, which are much more popular with boys. The result: neon pink packaging all over the place. It is clear that the more the feminine condition has become emancipated, the more the toys are sexualized. In the 1950s, supermarket shelves weren’t overflowing with sequined pink and neon mauve princess dresses or blue “Duck-WC” scooters. In an era when sexism was more common, the marketing of toys was less gendered than in our time when neon pink and WC blue gradually became the two and only colors of children’s toys, to the detriment of a whole lot of people. palette of colors that existed when the toy industry did not go global. Shouldn’t “wokism” fight against “made in China” globalism?