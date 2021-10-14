less than one in ten companies measure all its CO2 emissions

More and more considered as essential players in the fight against global warming, however, companies are still failing en masse in calculating their CO2 emissions. According to a study published on October 13 by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which questioned 1,300 in twelve countries and nine sectors of activity, they are in fact only 9% to precisely measure all of these emissions. A failure of which they appear to be aware, since they themselves assess the margin of error of their estimates at 30-40%.

This faulty assessment has an effect on their ability to act: sonly 11% of the companies surveyed have succeeded in reducing their carbon footprint to match their ambitions in the past five years. However, 85% of them consider this reduction as “important” Where “very important”, and 87% would like to improve their evaluation skills.

Difficulties in collecting data

The omissions relate particularly to external emissions, linked to the supply chain or to products and services (scope 3): 66% of the companies questioned do not report any, even though on average these emissions account for 90% of their carbon footprint. But internal emissions, linked to the company’s activity (scopes 1 and 2) are also partly forgotten by eight out of ten companies.

Among the obstacles cited, the lack of time, money, resources, data, incentives. Half of the companies questioned admit in particular to difficulties in collecting “granular data and emission factors”, which thus constitutes, according to BCG, “the root cause of the lack of precision”. Since 86% of companies also count their emissions manually via spreadsheets, censuses are not frequent enough, deplores the study.

Artificial intelligence to the rescue

However, these obstacles seriously affect the overall calculation. The BCG thus cites the example of a large distribution company which did not measure the emissions linked to its glass bottles by type of supplier, color, materials or country of origin.

“When she did, she found that the emissions were 45% higher than those initially measured“, highlighted Sylvain Duranton, co-author of the report.

Emissions from the largest product category of an American appliance distributor jumped 130% when it took into account those related to the use of ovens and microwaves, the study further notes.





To secure and simplify the calculation of emissions, the study – entrusted moreover to the BCG entity dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), BCG GAMMA, – then recommends the use of automated processes and in particular the IA. In particular, it would facilitate access to multiple sources of external data, their processing, the modeling of missing data, the revision of calculations in line with the dynamism of the company and the simulation of the best transition scenarios.