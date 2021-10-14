Liga – Pedri extends at FC Barcelona until 2026 with new release clause of one billion euros

FC Barcelona is putting barbed wire around Pedri. Stuck in a particularly delicate economic and sporting situation, the Catalan club still managed to find common ground with the player and his entourage. Revelation of the previous season, brilliant at the Euro, the young 18-year-old midfielder signed up until 2026. His release clause would reach one billion euros, according to the Spanish press. A record.

Joan Laporta and her management made Pedri’s future a priority. The big maneuvers had been launched in the heart of the summer, at the end of a remarkable year when the former player from Las Palmas will have shone everywhere, including in Tokyo while playing the final of the Olympic Games. Forced to reduce his expenses and his payroll, Barça still resolved to make the effort to upgrade a player who no longer had a contract in line with his status.





Now, anyone who wants to afford the Spaniard without negotiating with Barça will have to pay a billion euros to lift his release clause. In other words, the one who is sometimes considered to be Andres Iniesta is now untransferable. This could soon also be the case with another Blaugrana nugget: Ansu Fati.

