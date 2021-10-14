Lille almost complete before Clermont, Renato Sanches attack

Comforted by its three successes in a row in L1, including the last against OM at home (2-0), LOSC begins a series of six meetings in one month in Clermont this Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.). Deprived of twelve internationals during the international break, the Mastiffs have almost recovered their entire workforce before moving to the promoted.
With the exception of Jonathan David, scorer with Canada against Panama (4-1, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday) and expected this Friday morning at Roissy-Charles-de Gaulle airport. Operated on a knee (arthroscopy) in mid-August and entered at the very end of the game against Marseille, Renato Sanches, he has spent the last fifteen days without the slightest physical concern. He applies to start the meeting.
“The Internationals always come back on time, sometimes the day before matches, as before the trip to Lorient (1-2, September 10) where Jona (David) had arrived the same morning, ironically Jocelyn Gourvennec. Coaching involves adapting. When we have a lot of internationals as is our case, it can be a problem in the preparation of matches, especially those of resumption. But the players are used to it. Their bodies too. The psychological aspect diminishes with the meetings but, I repeat, this forces us to constantly adapt. “
“We have the feeling of being more in our place”
During the international period, Lille worked in small committees and regenerated its small group. The team wants to extend its good momentum.
“We corrected the shot well in the Championship, continues the coach. We found our balance and rhythm, with more consistency. We recover the energy that we put into the matches and this desire to win. It must be cultivated. These are good feelings for the team which is rediscovering what it has often experienced last season. We must maintain it while telling ourselves that for the moment, we have done nothing. We have the feeling of being more in our place. But it is important to maintain our current solidarity, our team spirit which characterizes us. The players are more stable. There are no longer the moods of summer. It should help us to go further. But, so far, we haven’t won anything. “