Lille, Mont de Flandres, Cap Blanc-Nez and northern cobblestones on the menu

What there is to know :

– The 109th edition of the Tour de France will start from Copenhagen and will be held from July 1 to Sunday, July 24, 2022. The 2nd and 3rd stages will also be contested in Denmark: Roskilde-Nyborg (199 km) then Vejle – Sonderborg (182 km) .

– After four years of scarcity, the Nord – Pas-de-Calais is once again served with two beautiful stages: Lille – Arenberg and Calais – Dunkirk.

– After the Paris-Roubaix, the Tour will also offer a women’s edition headed by the Northerner Marion Rousse. The race will last a week, in 8 stages, from July 24 to July 31 and takes place mainly in the Grand Est.

Live:

1:05 p.m. “Long live the Tours”

To end this presentation, Christian Prudhomme is launching a new “Vive les Tours” instead of the usual “Vive le Tour” to mark the big novelty of this TDF 2022: the Women’s Tour.

1:02 p.m. Presentation of the jerseys:

To close the presentation of the Tour 2022, the jerseys!

13h. Details of the northern stages:

Stage 4 Dunkirk – Calais, a stage not as flat as one might think since it passes through the Monts de Flandres and the Boulonnais. 172 km.

Stage 5 Lille – Arenberg with 11 cobbled sections in the last 75 km. 155 km.

12:50. The complete route from July 1 to 24, 2022

Stage 1: Copenhagen> Copenhagen

Stage 2: Roskilde> Nyborg, 199 km

Stage 3: Vejle> Sonderborg, 182 km

Stage 4: Dunkirk> Calais

Stage 5: Lille> Wallers Arenberg

Step 6: Binche> Longwy,

Stage 7: Tomblaine> “Super” Planche-des-Belles-Filles

Stage 8: Dole> Lausanne,

Stage 9: Aigle> Châtel

Stage 10: Morzine> Megève,

Stage 11: Albertville> Col ​​du Granon, 167 km

Stage 12: Briançon> Alpe d’Huez

Stage 13: Bourg d’Oisans> Saint-Etienne

Stage 14: Saint-Etienne> Mende

Stage 15: Rodez> Carcassonne

Stage 16: Carcassonne> Foix

Stage 17: Cazères-sur-Garonne> Peyragudes

Stage 18: Lourdes> Hautacam

Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac> Cahors

Stage 20: La Capelle Morival> Rocamadour (clm. Ind.)

Stage 21: La Défense Super Arena> Paris Champs-Elysées

12:45 p.m. Aerial images of the two Caps are broadcast to highlight the beauty of a stopover on our coast

12:42. Christian Prudhomme recalls that it has been 20 years since the TDF went through Calais

12:35. The two northern stages are confirmed: Dunkirk – Calais and Lille – Arenberg

As we told you, the big loop will spend three days in the region, with two complete stages on our roads.

On July 5, the fourth stage will start from Dunkirk to reach Calais. A step ” worthy of a classic

», According to the boss of the Tour Christian Prudhomme, who will take the Mounts of Flanders, and in particular the Mont Cassel, as is often the case on the 4 days of Dunkirk.

On Wednesday July 6, the peloton will return to the cobbled sectors between Lille and Wallers. As might be expected, the Trouée d’Arenberg will not be used for safety reasons. It will still be necessary to tackle eight cobbled sectors, including several unheard of on the Tour or on Paris-Roubaix. The last sector to take should be Pont-Gibus, just a few kilometers from the finish line.

12:33. For this great departure from Copenhagen, ASO uses a point of the regulations which allows to leave on Friday once every four years.

12:25. The yellow jersey is a gift

Christian Prudhomme gave the “new generation” yellow jersey to the Prince of Denmark whose son Christia turns 16 tomorrow.

12:20. The Prince of Denmark speaks to present the “great departure”

” Danes will enjoy the incredible spectacle of the most beautiful cycling race in the world “, for ” the start of the Great Loop »And also with two stages. The whole world will meet a Danish people who are passionate about cycling, ” it’s in the DNA From our country, underlines Frederik from Denmark in impeccable French.

12:12. For men, it starts with a film of the best moments of the 2021 edition, falls included

12:11. The presentation of the “Woman” Tour is over





12:10. Introducing swimsuits for girls

12:05. The list of stages of the Tour de France Women

Sunday July 24 – Stage 1: Paris Tour Eiffel> Paris Champs-Elysées, 82 km

Monday July 25 – Stage 2: Meaux> Provins, 135 km

Tuesday July 26 – Stage 3: Reims> Épernay, 133 km

Wednesday July 27 – Stage 4: Troyes> Bar-sur-Aube, 126 km

Thursday July 28 – Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc> Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 175 km

Friday July 29 – Stage 6: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges> Rosheim, 128 km

Saturday July 30 – Stage 7: Sélestat> Le Markstein, 127 km

Sunday July 31 – Stage 8: Lure> La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 123 km (the “Super” version is an additional kilometer of climbing as a final explanation)

12h. A TDF women of Paris at the Planche des Belles filles

The “women” race will start from Paris on the day of the arrival of the men to take advantage of the media “sounding board” of the men’s Tour de France. It will start from the Eiffel Tower on July 24.

The route will then go from Meaux to the Super Planche des Belles filles (arrival on July 31), passing through Champagne and giving pride of place to the Vosges.

The race will last a week, in 8 stages, from July 24 to July 31 and takes place mainly in the Grand Est. The eight stages on the program have been shaped with the desire to represent “the cycling of yesterday, today and tomorrow”: from the Champs-Élysées where the first finish will be judged just before the men finish. with their Grande Boucle, to the Super Planche des Belles Filles, via the Ballon d’Alsace or even a stage of “white paths” in the Champagne vineyards, the press release said.

11:55 am. The Northerner Marion Rousse presents the first edition of the TDF women

11:51 am. The TDF women will also be broadcast on France Télévisions

Christian Prudhomme announces a broadcast of 2h30 each day of the women’s TDF “as the 4th week of the Tour de France”.

11:50. “We will make history”

” Together let’s create the biggest women’s cycling event ”Is the leitmotif of the short film presenting the Tour de France feminine.

This women’s race will last a week and will start from Paris.

This “women’s” version comes after a women’s edition of the Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Qatar, the Fleche Walonne.

11:46 am. Departure from Copenhagen

” The Danish capital is the most cycling city in the world “, So this is an example” inspiring “ASO wanted to greet by choosing to leave the TDF from Denmark, explained the boss of ASO.

11:40 am. Pobacar to conclude

The runners’ parade ends with two stars: the French world champion Julian Alaphilippe and the winner of the 2021 Tour Tadej Pogacar.

11:30 am. Let’s go

The press conference begins with the welcome of the invited runners, who alternate between men and women for the first time. A lot of Danish runners in the spotlight to greet this 2022 edition which will start from Copenhagen. The “

meeting between the biggest cycling race in the world and the most cycling city in the world “, Had launched the boss of the Tour Christian Prudhomme in our columns.

11:25 am. The probable northern stages

According to our information, the Tour would spend three days in the Nord – Pas-de-Calais: a rest day in Lille (at the very start of the route after the Danish stages) and two stages. The next day, a stage could link Dunkirk to Calais via the roads of Flanders. Then a Lille – Wallers stopover, with a little taste of Paris-Roubaix. After which, the riders could go pedaling a bit across Quiévrain with a day in Belgium.

11:12. The time of “yeah yeah”?

The layout of the Tour de France never satisfies everyone, that’s the game. An Internet user has fun on Twitter: “Aaaahh, but today is the ‘ouinnnnn it’s not a real Tour de Frank “and” yeah, they don’t start with me! “.

11h. A great mass to discover the whole route

This Thursday, the presentation of the 109th edition will return to its usual setting, the Palais des Congrès de Paris for a day that promises to be doubly special since it will reserve a very important place for the announcement of the women’s edition which is making its mark. big comeback, and which will be presented by the one who has just been appointed director, the Northerner Marion Rousse.

10:45 am. Welcome

Hello. We invite you to follow the presentation of the Tour de France 2022 with us, to discover the precise layout of the stages.