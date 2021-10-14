LIVE – Blanquer: the disturbances of the minute of silence in tribute to Paty “will be sanctioned”

“Taxes will have to be touched” says Bayrou in the face of soaring fuel prices
The High Commissioner for Planning and boss of the Modem returned to the issue of energy, while nuclear power has become a real campaign theme and the costs of gas, electricity or gasoline are increasing for the door. -money of the French.
“I am absolutely certain that if this situation continues, then it will be necessary to touch the taxes” affirms François Bayrou, while fuel prices are at their highest, and the government is considering aid,
Pro-nuclear
On the nuclear issue, the head of the MoDem again details the government’s position. “We must acquire the means to produce electricity that does not pollute. The only way is the production of nuclear electricity,” he said.
“We are the country in the world which emits the least greenhouse gas to produce its electricity”, Bayrou insisted, facing journalist Elizabeth Martichoux retorting “because we are the nuclear champions”.
He confirms that the mini reactors (SMR), put forward by Emmanuel Macron in his France 2030 plan will be part of it, but “not only”, suggesting that new proposals on nuclear are expected in “two years” from to come.
The principle of a pension reform at 67 years “is likely to collide” answers Bayrou to Philippe
The High Commissioner for Planning and boss of the Modem tackled Edouard Philippe’s proposal to place the retirement age at 67. “It does not seem to me an idea in phase with what French society is, he argued on LCI.
And to quote “the people of the buildings”, “those who collect the trash”. “It risks colliding” warns Bayrou.
Before adding a fundamental flaw in the reform, according to him. “It is a view of the mind, most of those who would be affected by this possible measure will be unemployed,” he says, referring to the difficulty of seniors to find a job.
However, he refuses to attack head-on the creation of Edouard Philippe’s party, which intends to bring votes to the right wing of macronism for 2022. “All those who want to bring this stone to the building are welcome”, he just answered.
Bertrand offers a bonus “of 2000 euros for those who work full time”
On France Bleu Provence, the candidate for the Congress of Republicans has developed a measure that he proposes: “a bonus for those who work full time of 2000 euros” which will evolve according to income. A measure that will cost “5 billion per year”, “and not 100 billion”, he defends himself.
This bonus will correspond to “1500 euros net per month for someone who is at the full-time minimum wage, it can go up to 2000”, details Xavier Bertrand. He assures us to think of “Yellow Vests”, of “traders, artisans, who earn less than 2000 euros per month.”
The end of the 35 hours
Whoever places “work” as one of its main pillars, also suggests being able to “work more than 35 hours.” “Work is not a cake to be shared” he believes, while other candidates, from the socialist Anne Hidalgo, through the ecologist Yannick Jadot or the rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
To facilitate this measure, he promises to exempt companies from charges on these overtime hours.
Tribute to Samuel Paty: the disturbances of the minute of silence “will be sanctioned”
On BFMTV-RMC this Thursday morning, the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer delivers some elements on the tribute to the murdered teacher who will be paid this Friday in all schools.
“A minute of silence will be held at the end of the afternoon on Friday”, he indicates, specifying that any disturbances of this time of silence “will be sanctioned”.
Montebourg judges that the left “has abandoned the popular classes”
Guest of Sud Radio this Thursday, Arnaud Montebourg assures to defend “new proposals, which do not exist in the political parties”.
“I am an entrepreneur, I am a man of the left”, continued the presidential candidate, who rejects an alliance with Anne Hidalgo and is particularly against the reduction of working time or the establishment of a universal income .
“I think that we should not take this path again, on the other hand the question of wages is raised”, detailed the former Minister of the Economy of François Hollande, who judges that the left “has abandoned the popular classes , in particular because of its fiscal policy “.
Xavier Bertrand promises to “make the ecological transition” by “taking into account the middle classes”
“I will make the ecological transition” promises the president of the Hauts-de-France region. But not “without taking into account the middle classes and employees,” he insists.
The candidate for the nomination of LR speaks out against “the decisions taken by Brussels, like saying in 2035, there will be no thermal cars.” He advances 2040, to fight against what he calls “social breakage”.
Before scratching Emmanuel Macron “I am for the nuclear industry. The president, he is the one who decided to close Fessenheim, must not take us for fools”, he lambasted.
Bertrand: “I advocate a republic of the territories”
The president of Hauts-de-France, now candidate for the nomination of LR, calls for “a republic of the territories”, questioned on France Bleu Provence.
He is in Marseille, where Emmanuel Macron, who had promised last September the payment of one billion euros, will go tomorrow. “I will keep this promise,” says Xavier Bertrand. “Why wait six months for the presidential election?” wonders the one who deplores the management of the disaster in the rue d’Aubagne or transport.
The candidate for the LR Congress to be held on December 4 advocates “everything to accelerate (in France, editor’s note) that projects do not go at the speed of a snail.” He demands “shortened”, “simplified” procedures to fight against what he calls a “French evil.”
Marine Le Pen “will go to the end” of the presidential election
Hounded in the polls by Eric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen returned to the words of Marion Maréchal.
“What is certain is that perhaps it will be necessary to ask the question at some point of knowing who is in the best position,” said the former member on CNEWS on October 10.
“I will go to the end. (…) I am convinced that I am in the best position. The little horse race, which amuses the journalists a lot, does not mean anything. For 4 years, not 4 weeks, I am still in the second round, “replied the RN candidate this morning on RTL.
“We must abolish the health pass” for Marine Le Pen
Interviewed this morning on RTL, Marine Le Pen opposed the possible extension of the health pass until July 31, presented in a bill yesterday in the Council of Ministers.
“The epidemic is at an incidence rate of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is time to remove the health pass,” said the candidate of the RN.
Jean-Michel Blanquer guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV-RMC
The Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer will be the guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin this Thursday at 8:30 am on BFMTV-RMC.
The program of the other morning sessions:
7:30 am FRANCE BLEU BOURGOGNE: Valerie Pécresse
7:35 a.m. FRANCE2: Marlene Schiappa
7:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. RTL: Marine Le Pen
8h PUBLIC SENATE: Aurélien Pradié
8:10 a.m. FRANCE BLEU PROVENCE: Xavier Bertrand
8:15 a.m. EUROPE1: Elisabeth Borne
8:15 am SOUTH RADIO: Arnaud Montebourg
8:15 am CNEWS: Fabien Roussel
8:20 a.m. FRANCE24: Aurore Bergé
8:30 am FRANCE INFO: Alexis Corbiere
8:30 am LCI: Francois Bayrou
9 am-10.30am CNEWS: Eric Zemmour
Emmanuel Macron puts on the crampons
The Head of State will don the Varieties Club de France jersey this Thursday for a match celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary. He wanted to play the entire match, but in the end he will only play the first half.
Previously, Emmanuel Macron will have visited the site of the future Olympic village in Saint-Ouen, in Seine-Saint-Denis.
First campaign meeting for Xavier Bertrand
The race for the LR nomination takes on a new dimension this Thursday with the first meeting of Xavier Bertrand in Ain, less than two months from the congress which will appoint the candidate of the right.
For her part, Valérie Pécresse will be visiting Dijon, where she will hold a public meeting with supporters and LR members at the end of the day.
Finally, Michel Barnier will be traveling in the Bouches-du-Rhône, to Marseille first for the firefighters’ congress, then to Chateaurenard where he will host a public meeting in the early evening.
Hello everyone !
Welcome to this live dedicated to the political news of this Thursday, October 14.