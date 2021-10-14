LIVE – Blanquer: the disturbances of the minute of silence in tribute to Paty “will be sanctioned”

9:38

The High Commissioner for Planning and boss of the Modem returned to the issue of energy, while nuclear power has become a real campaign theme and the costs of gas, electricity or gasoline are increasing for the door. -money of the French.

“I am absolutely certain that if this situation continues, then it will be necessary to touch the taxes” affirms François Bayrou, while fuel prices are at their highest, and the government is considering aid,

Pro-nuclear

On the nuclear issue, the head of the MoDem again details the government’s position. “We must acquire the means to produce electricity that does not pollute. The only way is the production of nuclear electricity,” he said.

“We are the country in the world which emits the least greenhouse gas to produce its electricity”, Bayrou insisted, facing journalist Elizabeth Martichoux retorting “because we are the nuclear champions”.

He confirms that the mini reactors (SMR), put forward by Emmanuel Macron in his France 2030 plan will be part of it, but “not only”, suggesting that new proposals on nuclear are expected in “two years” from to come.