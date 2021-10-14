Lorient: the first details of the tribute to be paid to Bernard Tapie

After the international break, Ligue 1 will make its comeback this weekend and Olympique de Marseille will challenge FC Lorient at the end of the 10th day on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.). A special meeting since it will be the first game of the Phocéens at the Orange Vélodrome since the death of Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday October 3 from cancer. For the occasion, the Olympian club and its supporters will pay him a tribute, and some details have already been unveiled.





Based on information from RMC Sport, Jorge Sampaoli’s players will wear a t-shirt in tribute to the former OM president during the pre-match warm-up, while a portrait of Bernard Tapie will be visible on the central circle of the pitch. the Orange Velodrome. Regarding the stands, several tifos will be deployed by the groups of supporters. Obviously, a minute of silence or applause will be respected before kick-off.

