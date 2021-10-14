Lvmh: LVMH’s growth continues its cruising speed in the third quarter

(BFM Bourse) – The world number 1 in luxury recorded in the third quarter a new double-digit expansion (compared to a pre-pandemic base) in its sales, thanks to its flagship Louis Vuitton.

While LVMH’s sales in the third quarter of 2020 were still noticeably affected by the pandemic (with a contraction of 7% between July and September 2020, after -38% in the second quarter), the third quarter of 2021 logically marks a significant rebound with a 20% organic growth over one year. Even compared to a basis of comparison unaffected by the pandemic, the dynamism remains impressive: growth of 11% in the past quarter, in line with the first half of the year. The Fashion and Leather Goods business, which includes the Louis Vuitton brand, reached record levels in particular over the period, with organic growth of 38% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter, LVMH’s sales amounted to 15.512 billion euros, up 20% organically (excluding Tiffany and currency effects) over one year or 11% over two years.

Over the first nine months of 2021, sales amounted to 44.177 billion euros, up 46% compared to the same period of 2020 or 11% again compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Once again, the Fashion & Leather Goods activity is playing the locomotives with an organic growth of 57% of its sales over the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and of 38% compared to 2019, to 21.315 billion euros. “Louis Vuitton, which celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of its founder, has achieved a remarkable performance, driven by constant innovation and the quality of its products,” the group says with satisfaction. In the other divisions, however, organic growth was only 7% for Wines and Spirits compared to the third quarter of 2019, while Perfumes and Cosmetics (0%) as well as Watches and Jewelry (+ 1%) were almost stable in two years. Selective Retailing remains penalized by the closures of several stores, with a decline of 19% in the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019.





In the context of a gradual exit from the health crisis, the company, which is majority owned by the Arnault family, is confident in the pursuit of current growth. The group “will maintain a strategy centered on the continuous reinforcement of the desirability of its brands, by relying on the authenticity and quality of its products, on the excellence of its distribution and on the responsiveness of its organization”.

LVMH is counting “on the dynamism of its brands and the talent of its teams” to further strengthen “its lead in the world luxury market” in 2021, according to the established formula used by the group for each publication.

