man arrested after opening fire on campus in Basque Country, no injuries

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, October 13, after firing a dozen shots with a hunting rifle in a university in the Basque Country, in northern Spain, without injuring anyone, AFP has learned. to the police.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT), a man armed with a shotgun entered the campus of the Faculty of Science and Technology in the town of Leioa. “He shot a dozen or more timesOn the facade of the faculty, a Basque police spokesperson told AFP. “The man was arrested”, She added, without specifying the identity of the suspect, nor if he was a student at the university.





“No injuries were recorded“, Underlined the Basque police on Twitter, reporting the deployment of”a large police force to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and (other) staff“. According to the daily El Pais, the perpetrator of the shooting told a cleaning lady: “I don’t wanna hurt nobody, only college“.

