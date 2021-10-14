Marie-Claude Pietragalla remembers Patrick Dupond’s long fight against cancer

In an interview with Figaro this Tuesday, October 12, Marie-Claude Pietragalla spoke of her friendship with the late Patrick Dupond.
Last March, the dance world lost one of its most illustrious figures in the person of Patrick Dupond. The star dancer died at 61 from lung cancer, as revealed by his partner Leila Da Rocha. A brutal death which deeply upset his family and friends, like his colleague Marie-Claude Pietragalla. “I mourn the loss of a friend, a mentor, a man of great delicacy, great generosity, great fragility, but also great strength. He was a fighter“, indicated the one who had been named star of the Paris Opera in 1990 by Patrick Dupond.
“Patrick is linked to our childhood “
During an interview with our colleagues from Figaro, online this Tuesday, October 12, “Pietra” naturally returned to her friendship with the late choreographer. “We talked to each other often. He wanted to hide his illness. Nobody knew“, she asks at first.”His death left me and the stars of his generation with a sorrow that will never leave us. Patrick is linked to our childhood and his departure shatters a deeply rooted enthusiasm and affection.“, adds the one who replaced him in the show Wonders.
Pass on to the younger generation
The 58-year-old dancer continues on a note full of optimism. “Suddenly we realized that the time had passed. All taken by our dancing lives, we had not seen him. In a way, this death brought us closer together. Elisabeth platel (director of the Paris Opera dance school, editor’s note) asked me to be on the school entrance jury. (…) Aurelie Dupont (director of dance at the Paris Opera, editor’s note) evoked a tribute to the Opera. It would be nice to get there. This is the place just for him, who was a star there and who directed the Ballet“, announces the Marseillaise. Moreover, in her dance school, Théâtre du Corps, Marie-Claude Pietragalla has already honored the memory of her mentor, by naming the”first promotion of fifteen apprentices“Patrick Dupond.”They will be released in two years with a certification as a body theater artist. They come from hip-hop, contemporary, but also from the Paris Opera school. They want to dance in the street, to face the world“She slips. There is no doubt that, from where he is, Patrick Dupond will watch over this succession.