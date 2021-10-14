Marine Le Pen ahead of Eric Zemmour according to a new poll

According to a BVA poll for RTL and Orange, Emmanuel Macron remains the favorite in the presidential election. The president of the RN is ahead of Eric Zemmour by 3 points, not yet declared a candidate.

Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour continue their crossover according to the latest BVA survey for RTL and Orange. If Emmanuel Macron emerges as a favorite, “whatever the case”, the main teaching of the study is based on the Le Pen-Zemmour duel. With around 16.5% of the voting intentions, the president of the National Rally would be 3 points ahead of the polemicist, not yet declared a candidate, who would gather around 13.5% of the votes.

According to the poll, if Eric Zemmour ran, he would trim around a quarter of RN sympathizers, a quarter of LR voters, and more than a third of those of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan’s party, Debout La France. On the other hand, in the scenario, more and more improbable, where the polemicist would not finally launch in the race for the Elysee, Marine Le Pen would collect between 24 to 25% of the votes.





Macron solid favorite, the right lagging behind

In detail, Emmanuel Macron too, would benefit from Eric Zemmour’s non-candidacy. According to data collected by BVA, if the ballot took place today, the outgoing president would obtain between 26 and 28% of the voting intentions with a candidacy of the polemicist. A figure that would be between 28 and 30% if the latter renounced it.

On the right side, the trend is the same as for previous polls: it is Xavier Bertrand, recently declared a candidate for the LR Congress, who would collect the most votes, between 12 to 15% of the vote, ahead of Valérie Pécresse (10 at 12%).

Last lesson of the study: a “left crumbled not to say in crumbs”, since the leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the ecologist Yannick Jadot would arrive tied with only 8 to 8.5% of the vote .