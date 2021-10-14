Mark Harmon leaves the series after 19 seasons

The actor who plays Gibbs said his farewell Monday night in a new episode of the 19th season broadcast on the American channel CBS.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the series. Our North Star has always stayed true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. ”In the aftermath of the episode where Gibbs bids farewell to NCIS fans, the showrunner of the series, Steven D. Binder confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram.

Monday, October 11, in the fourth episode of season 19 entitled “Great Wide Open”, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs returns his badge. After a breathless investigation where NCIS agents track down a serial killer in Alaska, the show’s flagship character decides not to return to Washington. “I’m not going to go home”, Gibbs announces to Tim McGee (Sean Murray), another important face of the series.





Mentor

To justify his desire to stay in Alaska, the boss of the NCSI team explains that he feels a sense of appeasement in these cold lands, then follows a heartbreaking goodbye where McGee thanks his mentor for these ten- last eight years.

For several months now, the rumor was that Mark Harmon wanted to leave the series. At 70, the actor appeared in all 418 episodes of the detective series without exception. His departure is a real disappointment to fans, judging by their comments on the show’s Instagram account: “Without Gibbs, there is no more show …” ; “If Gibbs goes, so do we!” ; “I’m a big fan, but if he leaves, I won’t be at all”.

The disapproval of fans may only be temporary. This is not totally a farewell to the mainstay of NCIS according to the end of Steven Binder’s statement: “As for the future of Gibbs, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years… Don’t think we’re done with Leroy Jethro Gibbs.”

In France, fans will have to be patient, no date has yet been announced for the broadcast of season 19 on M6.

