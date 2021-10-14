Masters 1000 Indian Wells – Gaël Monfils: “Alexander Zverev crushed me”

At least Gaël Monfils will have no regrets as the level difference was great. Shipped in two sets (6-1, 6-3) by Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells, the Frenchman never existed in an hour-long express encounter. “I did not get into the game well, he confided after the meeting in remarks relayed by The team. The first point, it gives me a crossed woody return, it puts me in the fine right away. It didn’t get off to a good start right away. He was able to relax faster than me. And it quickly became a steamroller. Above all, he volleyed well, I found … He didn’t have an air gap.“

The guy is the cream of the crop

Lucid, Monfils felt that the German had simply been “more solid“than him.”I didn’t manage to hurt him. He was really stronger than me. He is solid, he changes his pace, he moves very well“, added the French, who did not know how to seize his chance at 2-2 in the second set, when he got his only break point. In vain. Could the situation then have changed? Not sure.





“The guy is the cream of the crop. He crushed me. The more I get to play these guys, the more I can hook them up a little more“, estimated Monfils, who therefore intends to gain strength in the coming weeks. The objective is simple: to beat a player classified in the top 10. Which has not happened for two and a half years now. An eternity.

