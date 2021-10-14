Masters 1000 Indian Wells – Gaël Monfils: “Alexander Zverev crushed me”

The guy is the cream of the crop
Lucid, Monfils felt that the German had simply been “more solid“than him.”I didn’t manage to hurt him. He was really stronger than me. He is solid, he changes his pace, he moves very well“, added the French, who did not know how to seize his chance at 2-2 in the second set, when he got his only break point. In vain. Could the situation then have changed? Not sure.
ATP Indian Wells
Monfils has found the thread: now it’s time for Zverev
21 HOURS AGO
Like a hurricane: How Monfils got blown away by Zverev in an hour
“The guy is the cream of the crop. He crushed me. The more I get to play these guys, the more I can hook them up a little more“, estimated Monfils, who therefore intends to gain strength in the coming weeks. The objective is simple: to beat a player classified in the top 10. Which has not happened for two and a half years now. An eternity.
ATP Indian Wells
Zverev and the Murray anomaly: “In the Big 4, he’s the only one I haven’t beaten yet”
10/11/2021 At 10:19 PM
Indian Wells
Serene and diligent, Monfils dismisses Mager without forcing
10/10/2021 At 7:24 PM