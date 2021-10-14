Matthieu Delormeau weighs on the behavior of a famous singer at the time of Star Academy (VIDEO)

In Touche pas à mon poste this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Matthieu Delormeau unveiled some details, not very sympathetic, on the attitude of Bruno Mars during the rehearsals of Star Academy on NRJ 12.
Matthieu Delormeau is not ready to forget his meeting with Bruno Mars. And unfortunately not for good reasons. This Wednesday, October 13, 2021, like every evening, the famous chronicler was present in the band of Don’t touch my post!, on C8. And while Cyril Hanouna was doing a little tour of the table to collect the worst anecdotes, that his acolytes had been able to experience the TV sets, the one who never has his tongue in his pocket did not hesitate to scratch the international star. He actually shared an unflattering memory for the American singer.
“He had been obnoxious during rehearsals“
As Matthieu Delormeau explains, the story goes back to 2013, when he presented an edition of the star Academy in duet with Tonya Kinzinger on NRJ 12. Invited to share the stage with the students during a prime, the interpreter of Upton funk had of course arrived a few hours before, in order to proceed with the rehearsals in situ. “He had been obnoxious during rehearsals. He had asked everyone to come out. So stay the producer and me“, began to tell the columnist before coming to the precise moment when Bruno Mars hit his ego:”And he looks at me saying: ‘the little blond too’, he imitates the singer snapping his fingers to indicate the door. But he’s crazy, that one, or something. I was the facilitator. Well then I went out too, so he could do his thing… Co ****“, he punctuated his remarks.
Matthieu Delormeau also angry with Leonardo DiCaprio
The columnist obviously has no luck during his meetings with American artists. A few days ago, he already revealed that he was “angry” with Leonardo DiCaprio. “It’s very short. I was there and saw one of his bodyguards. I said ‘I would like to speak to Leonardo DiCaprio’. And he answered me ‘no, he doesn’t want to talk to you’.“ Matthieu Delormeau was then upset and since then, “it’s over, (he) boycotted” the American actor, he had told.
