Mauricio Pochettino flies to the rescue of Sergio Ramos

“Sergio Ramos will continue individualized training under the control of medical and performance staff for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training. “ This Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain communicated on the state of health of Sergio Ramos. Since his arrival in the French capital, the discomfort has swelled over the real physical dispositions of the Spanish central defender.

Aware that the situation of the former Madrilenian arouses a certain disbelief among observers, the Parisian club connects the justifications by evoking a gradual recovery of the player who will therefore continue individual training for a time. Concretely, Ramos will therefore miss the confrontations against Angers, RB Leipzig and especially the Classic against Olympique de Marseille on October 24.





Mauricio Pochettino steps up for Sergio Ramos

The constantly delayed beginnings of the Parisian recruit would cause a certain tension in the upper echelons of Ile-de-France. Present at a press conference before the reception in Angers on Friday evening (9 p.m.), Mauricio Pochettino could not avoid the subject in front of the media. But the Argentine technician wants to be resolutely optimistic, and refuses to put pressure on his player.

“I have no doubt that he will return to his best level, after that it is sure that a football player always likes to play. He suffers from this situation, but he is strong and he has the support of the whole club to help him through this time and we hope to see him very soon, ” thus entrusted Pochettino. Despite this ignition delay more than publicized, the PSG protects its Spanish international against thick and thin. Hoping to see him quickly put on the Parisian tunic …

