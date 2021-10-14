More

    Mbappé would have made his decision!

    The future of Kylian Mbappé continues to fuel the Spanish press. However, AS, the Madrid daily seems confident. The latter claims that the French striker from Paris Saint-Germain has made his decision and will join Real Madrid.

    According to the newspaper, the leaders of the Merengue are even very confident. Sources close to the club would even say that “for all the gold in the world, Mbappé will not extend to PSG. He made his decision and the money has nothing to do with it, he wants to triumph at Real Madrid. “.

    Already close to signing up with the club this summer, after having mentioned his departure wishes, Kylian Mbappé would have received a new offer from Paris Saint-Germain to change his mind, by making the striker the best player paid from the club. However, the latter seems determined to change air.

    to summarize

    Kylian Mbappé is at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The French striker is courted by Real Madrid and the Spanish club are said to be very confident in signing the nugget.

