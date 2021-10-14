Mercato: Leonardo took the lead for the sensation of summer 2022

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

After the injection of € 170 million into its capital, PSG no longer has much to fear from a financial standpoint, despite the explosion in its payroll this summer. His only goal for the coming months is to find a successor to match Kylian Mbappé, who will go to Real Madrid for free in June. The first name that comes to mind is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian prodigy will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and he has half a dozen courtiers at his feet.

Aware that Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and possibly Bayern Munich have more sporting arguments than him, PSG sporting director Leonardo has decided to take the lead. Taking advantage of the good relations between the Qataris and Mino Raiola, he entered into negotiations with him. According to Foot Mercato, Paris would offer a two-year contract to Haaland (plus one optional) and a salary of € 38 to 42 million which would be the largest of the Parisian workforce. Plus the possibility of winning titles relatively easily. The ball is now in Haaland’s court, who however made it clear that sporting interests prevail …

🚨Info: Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 is the priority objective of #PSG to strengthen his attack next season. Discussions already started between Mino Raiola and Leonardo.https: //t.co/oZ9OSqQQ54

