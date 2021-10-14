Mercato: Lewandowski probes PSG, Bayern ready to rush on Hland? – Soccer

Annoyed by the various boxes pronounced by Bayern Munich leaders towards Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Hland, Robert Lewandowski would start seriously considering a future away from Bavaria. The Pole and his clan would have notably probed the PSG.

Robert Lewandowski would transfer his spleen to Bayern.

Between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich, the story is magnificent on the pitch, but a little less rosy behind the scenes … touching his striker’s goo, with logical comments towards a competitor: Erling Hland.

In recent weeks, the Bavarian president Hasan Salihamidzic has multiplied the beautiful outings on the Norwegian Borussia Dortmund and succeeded, despite himself, annoy his star of 33 years.

PSG to make Bayern jealous?

So much so that now the native of Warsaw is starting to secure his back and consider a possible departure of the reigning German champion next summer. With this in mind, the Pole assondsome European leaders like Manchester City and especially Paris Saint-Germain, the daily Bild tells us this Thursday. The representative of the Munich striker, Pini Zahavi, would see a real opportunity with the club from the French capital for the summer of 2022.





The performance of Lewandowski, who became the season pass the record holder for goals in a single Bundesliga exercise (41 achievements), coupled with the uncertain futures of Kylian Mbapp, at the end of the contract in June, and Mauro Icardi, could give such consistency. track. Obviously, it now remains to know the intentions of PSG, which until then gave Hland its priority in the event of Mbapp’s departure.

Bayern have their fallback solution

And indeed, Hland, thanks to his immense market share, now makes the idea of ​​a Lewandowski departure possible. In fact, still according to Bild, the Bavarians intend to activate themselves for the BvB phenomenon only in the event of a departure from their number nine. Despite a significant financial advantage compared to English powers like Chelsea and Manchester City, or even Real Madrid in Spain, the Rekordmeister could consider making a financial effort for the native of Leeds, whose release clause would be between 75 and 90 million. euros. A real soap opera in perspective!

Do you believe in Robert Lewandowski’s departure from PSG next summer? Should Bayern seize the opportunity to try to attract Erling Hland? Feel free to react and debate in the area add a comment …