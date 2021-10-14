Mercato | Mercato – OM: Newcastle, Inter … A thunderous decision taken by Saudi Arabia?

Foot – Mercato – OM
While some sources announce that Saudi Arabia could now position themselves on another club after the takeover of Newcastle, thus relaunching rumors about a sale of OM, the PIF would have other plans.
It’s a thunderclap on the football planet. A few days ago, the redemption of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has officially been announced, allowing the English club to step into a new dimension thanks to the financial might of its new owner, but the Saudis might not stop there. Indeed, according to some sources, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) could be inspired by the City Group, project including in particular Manchester City, betting on other clubs, and the names of theInter Milan and OM were mentioned. However, the PIF might have a much different plan.
Saudi Arabia focused on Newcastle
According to FC Inter News, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would still be a long way from reaching theOM or at theInter Milan. Indeed, the Italian media explains that the PIF would currently be fully focused on Newcastle, with the intention of bringing the club to the top of English football in order to play in the Champions League within five years.