Mercato | Mercato – OM: Samir Nasri soon in the staff of Sampaoli? He answers !

Now retired, Samir Nasri could prepare for a retraining and why soon integrate a technical staff. And while he has privileged links with Jorge Sampaoli, the former attacking midfielder does not close the door to a return to OM.
Trained at OM which he finally left in 2008 to join Arsenal, Samir nasri never had the opportunity to wear the tunic of the Marseille club again. Retired from the lawns for a few months, the former French international is now a consultant on Canal +, but is he considering a retraining in a technical staff for the future, and why not at theOM ? Interviewed in the mixed zone Wednesday evening after the legends match at the Vélodrome during which Nasri wore the colors of the Marseille club, he provided a first element of response.
“A very special relationship with Sampaoli, but …”
” When I have my diplomas, already. And then see the coach again, who is someone who has been very important in my career as I was in Seville. He’s been there, I have a very special relationship with him. I will see him tomorrow, we will discuss a lot of things, but for the moment it is not topical », Indicates Samir nasri, which therefore does not exclude the idea of reconversion toOM under the orders of Sampaoli.