Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé receives a first message from Newcastle!

While Newcastle’s new financial resources could allow the English club to possibly go looking for Kylian Mbappé next summer, a Magpies player spoke out on the PSG striker.
Under contract until next June with the PSG, Kylian Mbappé seems set to go for free since an extension clearly does not seem on the agenda. the real Madrid is still a big favorite in this file, but what about Newcastle, which has just been bought by a Saudi investment fund and which is one of the richest clubs in the world?
“The fans want Mbappé and Messi …”
The Magpies are announced since this news as a potential landing point for the French striker of the PSG, and the midfielder of Newcasle Jonjo Shelvey himself confided in this subject in an interview with Daily Mail: ” It’s amazing for the club. The supporters have been asking for it for a very long time. This is great news for them. I understand what the fans want, they want Mbappé and Messi. All I can say is that it will not happen overnight, we have to be realistic. But the money will be there now. I understand that you can’t spend that much right away, and that it will be a long process, but it’s a process that this club and the fans deserve. This club can achieve whatever it wants now, the sky’s the limit », Confides the player of Newcastle. The message has passed …