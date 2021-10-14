Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo receives great news for the succession of Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 10:45 p.m. by AC

With Kylian Mbappé always closer to a departure at the end of the contract, Paris Saint-Germain is combing the market to find a replacement.





Become a real attraction in Serie A, Dušan Vlahović now seems to be looking for more. The Fiorentina recently announced via a statement that the 21-year-old striker does not wish to extend his contract, which ends in June 2023. So, he is likely to be sold this winter or next summer at the latest … and it doesn’t has not escaped Leonardo ! In Italy, it is assured that the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain would pinch for Vlahović, but he is not necessarily alone at the time. Tottenham and especially the Juventus indeed seem ready to put a block in the wheels of the PSG, where the Serbian could compensate for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé.

Dušan Vlahović finally too expensive for Juventus