Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo receives great news for the succession of Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
With Kylian Mbappé always closer to a departure at the end of the contract, Paris Saint-Germain is combing the market to find a replacement.
Become a real attraction in Serie A, Dušan Vlahović now seems to be looking for more. The Fiorentina recently announced via a statement that the 21-year-old striker does not wish to extend his contract, which ends in June 2023. So, he is likely to be sold this winter or next summer at the latest … and it doesn’t has not escaped Leonardo ! In Italy, it is assured that the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain would pinch for Vlahović, but he is not necessarily alone at the time. Tottenham and especially the Juventus indeed seem ready to put a block in the wheels of the PSG, where the Serbian could compensate for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé.
Dušan Vlahović finally too expensive for Juventus
In recent days, several media across the Alps have explained that the Juventus would hold the rope in this backrest and would therefore be in a strong position. A version undermined by Calciomercato.it, which explains that Bianconeri could hardly give it a go for Dušan Vlahović this winter. The Fiorentina would indeed claim relatively high sums, since the owners Rocco Commisso would claim 70 to 90M € for the Serbian international.