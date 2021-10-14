Mercato | Mercato – PSG: New disturbing revelations on the recruitment of Sergio Ramos!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Arrived at the end of his contract with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos finally signed with PSG this summer. But it seems that the club of the capital has made a bad deal given the physical condition of the Spanish defender …
On July 8, the PSG formalized the signing of Sergio Ramos until June 2023 when the iconic Spanish defender had reached the end of his contract with the real Madrid. For a long time, there had been talk of a contract extension with the club merengue, but this case eventually turned in favor of PSG. And Fred hermel, correspondent of RMC Sport in Madrid, provided relatively disturbing details behind the scenes of this issue.
“We did not extend it because the cartilage is affected”
“ I’m going to tell you about a personal discussion with people from Real, nothing official: what they say within the club is that the (left) knee of Ramos, who was operated on in February, would be in much worse condition than expected. You have to take it with a grain of salt, but what I’m still told at Real is: ‘We didn’t extend it because the cartilage is affected’, which means that it goes beyond simple meniscus to clean. And because of his knee, there are what are called compensations. As soon as such an important part of the body is affected, we do not have the same support, not the same confidence, we do not hold each other the same, and that causes muscle injuries in different places, including the calf. That’s what they tell me at Real. After that, it could also be a way of justifying why we didn’t extend it there … “, entrusts Hermel.