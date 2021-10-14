Mercato | Mercato – PSG: New disturbing revelations on the recruitment of Sergio Ramos!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. by GdSS

Arrived at the end of his contract with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos finally signed with PSG this summer. But it seems that the club of the capital has made a bad deal given the physical condition of the Spanish defender …





On July 8, the PSG formalized the signing of Sergio Ramos until June 2023 when the iconic Spanish defender had reached the end of his contract with the real Madrid. For a long time, there had been talk of a contract extension with the club merengue , but this case eventually turned in favor of PSG. And Fred hermel, correspondent of RMC Sport in Madrid, provided relatively disturbing details behind the scenes of this issue.

“We did not extend it because the cartilage is affected”